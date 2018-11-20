Spice up your turkey – with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Are you bored with the traditional Thanksgiving turkey?

Reynolds, the company that makes kitchen foil, thinks you can spice up your bird with Cheetos.

Posted on the Reynolds website is a recipe for 'Flavor Blasted Turkeys' and it calls for covering your turkey in ground up Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

If that's too spicy for you, Reynolds suggests a couple of possible Cheetos substitutes including Cool Ranch Doritos and Funyuns.