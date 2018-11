Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Before you even step near a store or make an online purchase for the holidays, make sure you set aside the time to plan and budget, so you don’t get caught off guard and over spend.

We talk with Karen Bill, Senior Vice President at Union Bank, to get some tips to make this holiday one that is right for both your wallet and future.

Presented By

Union Bank and Trust

www.bankatunion.com