Parent’s firearm discharges at Portsmouth school, striking woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a shot was fired at Simonsdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

The shot was fired in the 4800 block of Clifford Street around 4 p.m.

A parent was struck by a ricochet bullet which hit her after a another parent’s firearm discharged. She suffered minor injuries to her lower body, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they believe they know who the parent with the gun was but officers are still looking for the person.

Simonsdale Elementary School’s principal sent the following voice message to parents after the incident:

“I’m calling this evening to share some factual details about an incident that occurred just before dismissal this afternoon. A parent entered our building with a weapon, which inadvertently discharged. During the time of the incident, students were still in classrooms, away from any harm. We immediately placed the building on lockdown and called police. Every precaution was appropriately taken to ensure the safety of students and staff. Police are now investigating the matter. Thank you for your attention and for your trust that we will continue to work to preserve safety at Simonsdale.”

