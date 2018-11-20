People Taking Action: Local woman helps families in need have a special Thanksgiving dinner!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - It was a party-like atmosphere at Chesapeake's City Park: A long line of folks lined up this past weekend, waiting for turkeys being unloaded from a tractor trailer and all the other food being donated.

With shopping carts in hand, families in need stopped along various food stations, picking up their Thanksgiving with all the trimmings.

The organizer of this annual event was about to be surprised. Mechele Hairston was called to the front of the stage at the park, where I read portion of an email sent to the News 3 newsroom.

"Mechele is one of the most selfless, humble individuals one could meet. She runs Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry out of Chesapeake," the email read.

Every month through that program, she helps about 300 families in need, but for the 10th year she's organized a huge event called the "Turkey Trailer: A Day of Giving Back." Her goal this year: Feed 2,500 families.

To pull off this massive effort, she says it's been months and months of planning.

Due to her dedication, News 3 presented her with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Her reaction?

"I'm speechless.... thank you so much," Mechele said. "I don't look for recognition; this is just what I love to do."

Her voice was cracking as she spoke about this.

"Because it's my passion, and I just feel that this is why God placed me here on Earth. And I just love to see everyone else blessed," she told us.

Mechele is quick to point out all of the groups and organizations that made this possible by partnering with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia: Operation Blessing, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Kroger, various ministries and local businessman Ray Patel.

