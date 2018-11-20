× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Cold turkey! Plunging Thanksgiving temperatures

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Talk about going cold turkey! A series of cold front will across the region over the next few days. That means we can’t expect bitterly cold and windy conditions for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

You will feel the effect of the first cold front when you wake up on Wednesday morning. Most of us will have temperatures in the lower 30s and some inland spots will even be in the upper 20s. But with plenty of sunshine most of us will warm back into the low-to-mid 50s by the afternoon. However, that is 10° cooler than our high temperatures on Tuesday.

An even stronger cold front arrives Wednesday night. That means it will be even colder and windier for Thanksgiving. Expect high temperatures only in the upper 30s and lower 40s with wind chills in the 20s most of the day on Thursday.

If you are waking up early on Friday to hit the big sales, you better bundle up. It will be very cold, with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s to start the day and wind chills even dropping into the teens in some areas.

But temperatures will moderate quite a bit as we head into the weekend. Expect high temperatures in the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday brings a good chance for showers, with partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1952 Heavy Rain: 1.79″ Richmond

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/