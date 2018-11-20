November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month” on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Most adult pets are already house-trained and litter box trained so you won't have to go through the difficult stages of teaching house manners and cleaning up after accidents. That's just one reason why you might consider adopting an older pet from a local shelter during November - Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

Mike Lawson from the Virginia Beach SPCA (vbspca.com) has some other great reasons for checking out an adult cat or dog and advice for finding a new friend just in time for the holidays.