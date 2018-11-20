Norfolk veteran receives free roof instalation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Colony Roofing, an Owens Corning Platinum contractor, will be installing a new roof for U.S. Navy veteran Duane Williams, as part of Owens Corning’s National Roof Deployment Project.

“We’re honored to participate in the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project for a second year in a row,” said Herb Paynter, Founder of Colony Roofing. “Duane is a true inspiration and we’re grateful we get to serve him in this way just as he served all of us and our country.”

Owens Corning Roofing Company and its network of contractors are also providing similar replacements for many veterans across the country, according to the company.

"Our goal is to improve veterans’ lives, one home at a time," said John Gallina, Executive Director at Purple Heart Homes. “We rely on great partners like Owens Corning and Colony Roofing to help make that a reality for veterans in our communities all over the country.”

For more on the Roof Development Project, click here.