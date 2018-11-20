Newport News Police arrest 27 people on more than 75 charges in citywide fugitive sweep

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Twenty-seven suspects were arrested in the Newport News Police Department’s coordinated takedown that began on November 15.

The arrests, part of Operation Warrant & Vehicle Interdiction, resulted in more than 75 charges. NNPD Police Chief Steve Drew said the suspects had outstanding warrants for a number of crimes done throughout the city.

“The operation is one component of the Department’s comprehensive strategy, which focuses on addressing crime in our city to create an environment where all citizens can safely live, work and prosper,” said Chief Drew.

The chief added that Operation Warrant & Vehicle Interdiction will continue and that future sweeps are planned.

The following people were arrested and charged as a result of the sweep:

Stanley Barrett – Drugs/Possession Schedule I/II; Drugs/Possession Marijuana

Chad Boyer – Credit Card Larceny; Credit Card Fraud

Karel Claxton – Burglary; Grand Larceny; Petit Larceny

Terron Tyrone Daniels – Probation: Violation on Felony Offense

Marcus Dickens – Robbery

Shakiyah Dollison – Drugs: Possession of Marijuana

Evans Dominique – Probation: Violation on Felony Offense x6

Leroy Felton – Probation: Violation on Felony Offense x2

Altwine Gallaway – Malicious Wounding x2; Reckless Driving; Accident Driver Not Report

Desmond Gardner – Not Comply with J&DR Court Order; Contempt of Court

Stanley Guy – Possession of Schedule I/II Drugs

Tairo Hicks – Stolen Goods; Larceny

Markel Hill – Bad Check; Larceny; Obtain Money, ETC: False Pretense, Larceny

Kory Houston – Possession of Schedule I/II Drugs

Malachi Martin – Concealed Weapon

Edwin Matthias – Probation: Violation on Misdemeanor Offense

Traci Nocentelli – Obstruction of Justice

Daniel Orgain – Probation Violation on Felony Offense

Michael Page – Drug/Possession w/Intent to Man/Sell Schedule I/II x2; Drug/Possession w/Intent Marijuana; Drugs

Noah Renfro – Grand Larceny x4; Petit Larceny x4; Vehicle/Aircraft/Boat/Enter/Set in Motion x4; Credit Card Larceny x4

Michael Roberts – Petit Larceny; Grand Larceny; Vehicle/Aircraft/Boat/Enter/Set in Motion; Reckless Driving

Kierra Smith – FTA on Misdemeanor Offense; Contempt of Court

Yasmine Taliaferro – Contempt of Court; Abuse/Neglect Child: Cause Serious Injury

Billy Thomas – Violent Sex Offender Registration: Fail or False Information

Kenneth Turner – Credit Card Larceny; Credit Card Fraud

Kevin Washington-Holmes – Contempt of Court

Gale Wright – Probation: Violation on Felony Offense x2

