Newport News Police arrest 27 people on more than 75 charges in citywide fugitive sweep

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Twenty-seven suspects were arrested in the Newport News Police Department’s coordinated takedown that began on November 15.
The arrests, part of Operation Warrant & Vehicle Interdiction, resulted in more than 75 charges. NNPD Police Chief Steve Drew said the suspects had outstanding warrants for a number of crimes done throughout the city.
“The operation is one component of the Department’s comprehensive strategy, which focuses on addressing crime in our city to create an environment where all citizens can safely live, work and prosper,” said Chief Drew.
The chief added that Operation Warrant & Vehicle Interdiction will continue and that future sweeps are planned.
The following people were arrested and charged as a result of the sweep:
- Stanley Barrett – Drugs/Possession Schedule I/II; Drugs/Possession Marijuana
- Chad Boyer – Credit Card Larceny; Credit Card Fraud
- Karel Claxton – Burglary; Grand Larceny; Petit Larceny
- Terron Tyrone Daniels – Probation: Violation on Felony Offense
- Marcus Dickens – Robbery
- Shakiyah Dollison – Drugs: Possession of Marijuana
- Evans Dominique – Probation: Violation on Felony Offense x6
- Leroy Felton – Probation: Violation on Felony Offense x2
- Altwine Gallaway – Malicious Wounding x2; Reckless Driving; Accident Driver Not Report
- Desmond Gardner – Not Comply with J&DR Court Order; Contempt of Court
- Stanley Guy – Possession of Schedule I/II Drugs
- Tairo Hicks – Stolen Goods; Larceny
- Markel Hill – Bad Check; Larceny; Obtain Money, ETC: False Pretense, Larceny
- Kory Houston – Possession of Schedule I/II Drugs
- Malachi Martin – Concealed Weapon
- Edwin Matthias – Probation: Violation on Misdemeanor Offense
- Traci Nocentelli – Obstruction of Justice
- Daniel Orgain – Probation Violation on Felony Offense
- Michael Page – Drug/Possession w/Intent to Man/Sell Schedule I/II x2; Drug/Possession w/Intent Marijuana; Drugs
- Noah Renfro – Grand Larceny x4; Petit Larceny x4; Vehicle/Aircraft/Boat/Enter/Set in Motion x4; Credit Card Larceny x4
- Michael Roberts – Petit Larceny; Grand Larceny; Vehicle/Aircraft/Boat/Enter/Set in Motion; Reckless Driving
- Kierra Smith – FTA on Misdemeanor Offense; Contempt of Court
- Yasmine Taliaferro – Contempt of Court; Abuse/Neglect Child: Cause Serious Injury
- Billy Thomas – Violent Sex Offender Registration: Fail or False Information
- Kenneth Turner – Credit Card Larceny; Credit Card Fraud
- Kevin Washington-Holmes – Contempt of Court
- Gale Wright – Probation: Violation on Felony Offense x2