Motorcyclist hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash with two other vehicles at the intersection of London Bridge Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:32 p.m.

Authorities say all three vehicles were making a left turn off of Virginia Beach Boulevard, and as they turned onto London Bridge Road the first two vehicles had a rear-end collision.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 39-year-old man, tried to swerve around the two vehicles when he hit one of them. The motorcyclist was then thrown off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

As of 5:45 p.m., London Bridge Road southbound from Virginia Beach Boulevard to the I-264 on-ramp has reopened after previously having been closed.

The crash remains under investigation.

There is no further information.

