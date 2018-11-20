Man walking bike killed in Chesapeake hit and run, police need help finding suspect

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police need help finding the suspect who hit and killed a man Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., a Chesapeake Officer found an injured person lying on the side of the road near the 2600 block of Campostella Road.

Police believe the victim, 46-year-old Craig Smith, was walking his bicycle.

After investigating police said Smith’s injuries were likely sustained by being struck by a vehicle.

Smith died at the scene of trauma injuries. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that struck and killed Smith.

If you saw anything or have information that can help call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.