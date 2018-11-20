Contestants to vie for Miss Virginia USA, Miss Virginia Teen USA titles on November 24-25

NORFOLK, Va. – A group of ambitious young women will once again compete to be crowned Miss Virginia USA and Miss Virginia Teen USA.

The Miss Virginia USA and Miss Virginia Teen USA 2019 state pageants will return to the TCC Roper Center at 340 Granby Street in Norfolk this weekend.

The pageants are the state pageant counterparts to the nationally-televised Miss USA and national Miss Teen USA.

The preliminary round will take place on Saturday, November 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $45 for VIP. The finals will take place on Sunday, November 25 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 and $55 for VIP.

During the preliminary show, all contestants in Miss Virginia USA will compete in swimsuit and evening gown. All contestants in Miss Virginia Teen USA will compete in active wear and evening gown.

The final show will start off with an exciting opening production number consisting of all Miss and Teen contestants, announcement of top 15 in Miss and Teen, swimsuit, active wear and evening gown competitions, and the announcement of the Top 5 with the Top 5 Question, after which the new Miss Virginia USA 2019 and Miss Virginia Teen USA 2019 will be crowned.

American Idol contestant Brandon Diaz from Ashburn, Virginia, will make a special appearance during the final show.

On Friday, November 23, Miss Virginia USA and Miss Virginia Teen USA will be hosting a 25th Anniversary Meet & Greet Dinner Cruise to celebrate Kim Nicewonder’s role as Executive Director for the pageants, which will take place aboard the Spirit of Norfolk.

As the former Miss Virginia USA 1989, Nicewonder has been the director of the state pageants for 25 years. She is the president of KPJ Productions, Inc., the production company that holds a licensee under the Miss Universe Organization.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to meet Miss Virginia USA 2018 Ashley Vollrath, Miss Virginia Teen USA 2018 Himanvi Panidepu and many of the past titleholders over the last 25 years. All proceeds from the cruise will benefit Special Olympics.

Vollrath is a recent Virginia Tech graduate who is currently the Sports Director for WVNS 59 News in Ghent, West Virginia. She was previously Miss Blacksburg USA.

In October 2017, Panidepu made history as the first Indian-American contestant to win Miss Virginia Teen USA. Panidepu was previously Miss Central Virginia Teen USA.

The winner of Miss Virginia 2019 will go on to compete in the nationally-televised Miss USA in early summer 2019. Miss Virginia USA will receive scholarship opportunities to various colleges such as Emory & Henry College, King University, UVA-Wise, Liberty University and Hollins University. She will also be given use of a brand new Mercedes Benz during her reign, along with trips, modeling opportunities, appearances, jewelry, fashion apparel and other things.

Miss Virginia Teen USA 2019 will go on to compete for the Miss Teen USA pageant. She will win scholarships, along with a similar prize package.

Any young women between the ages of 14-18 who is interested in competing for Miss Virginia Teen USA or any young women between the ages of 18-28 who is interested in competing for Miss Virginia USA may visit the official state pageant website for more information.

Click here to purchase tickets for the pageant or the 25th Anniversary Cruise.