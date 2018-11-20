Coast Guard, N.C. Aquarium release 14 rehabilitated turtles off Cape Henry coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – They’re back into the wild!

The Coast Guard released 14 sea turtles about 70 miles southeast of the coast of Cape Henry Sunday.

Cutter Heron crew members worked with members of the Manteo, North Carolina-based N.C. Aquarium on Roanoake Island to release the rehabilitated sea turtles. The turtles were “cold stunned” due to decreasing water temperatures.

“The Coast Guard is a humanitarian service,” said Lt. j.g. Jaime Brady, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Heron. “Not only do we rescue human lives, it is also our mission to protect the lives of marine animals. It was an honor to be a part of this sea turtle rehabilitation.”