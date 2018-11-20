× Coast Guard looking for 75-year-old Avon, N.C. boater

AVON, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for Anthony Neri, a 75-year-old Avon, North Carolina, man who has been missing since Monday.

Officials say Neri was supposed to return on his 21-foot white Carolina Shiff boat around 10 a.m., after leaving to go on a fishing trip on Sunday. Neri’s wife was the one to contact authorities about him missing.

The Coast Guard is assisting in finding Neri by dispatching a search and rescue crew aboard a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and a search and rescue crew aboard a 29-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched Tuesday morning to conduct aerial search and rescue patterns, said the Coast Guard. They added that the North Carolina National Park Service is also assisting.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.