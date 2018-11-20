Blinding Blue Light: Are digital devices making us go blind faster?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – From desks at work, to living room couches, to the handy device in pockets and handbags. Digital devices and their screens are everywhere and with them the inevitable blue light in front of eyes.

“It could literally be a full 12-hour day,” said Parker Luke, who is a law student, working toward his MBA and runs a photography and videography business, Parker Pix.

Luke admits his desire to do what he loves and finish projects can lead him to be in front of screens for long periods of time.

“I spend…sometimes five six seven hours in a row, I’m tempted to! A wedding film can take 30-40 hours to edit at a time. And I’m tempted to get started and continue going,” said Luke.

But all the blue light from digital devices and being in the sun can lead to blindness, according to a new study from chemists out of the University of Toledo.

“Blue light is harmful. If you can avoid excessive blue light exposure that’ll be helpful,” said a researcher leading the study.

