A look at grocery stores are offering free turkeys on Thanksgiving

While we start the Thanksgiving week, here is a look at stores that will be offering free turkeys.

Offers.com rounded up a list of grocery stores that are giving away free turkeys (with qualifying purchase).

This concept of free turkeys with stipulations is not a new idea. Grocers have offered free turkeys around Thanksgiving for many years.

Pay close attention to the spending requirements. The giveaway turkeys most stores include in their promos generally cost about $30 to $40. So a free turkey isn’t worth rushing to the store and filling up your cart with $100+ in groceries you don’t need and will throw away, according to blackfriday.com. They added participation may vary by location and supply, and require a physical coupon that can be found in the store’s weekly ad.

Here are grocers offering free turkeys:

Acme Market: Free Signature Farms or Jennie-O basted frozen turkey (10-22 lb.) when you spend $100 in a single transaction. Valid through Nov. 15.

HEB: Get up to a 12-lb. RiverSide Grade A Turkey when you buy an HEB spiral sliced bone-in half or whole ham or HEB boneless spiraled sliced ham. Limit one per customer. In-store only.

Hy-Vee: Free Honeysuckle White Frozen Turkey with purchase of a Hormel Cure 81 Ham (10 to 14 lb.)

Fareway: Free Fareway basted young turkey (up to 14 pounds) when you purchase $50 or more from the meat counter. Limit one per customer.

Fiesta: Free Jennie-O Grade A frozen turkey (10 to 20 pounds) when you buy Cook’s Spiral Sliced Half HAm, Fresh Pork Leg (whole) or three dozen Fiesta’s Famous Tamales.

Giant: Earn 400 Gas Extra Rewards points by Nov. 22 and redeem for one Giant-brand frozen Grade A turkey (up to 20 pounds).

Randall’s: Get a free HoneySuckle turkey breast (whole, bone-in, frozen) when you buy one of equal or lesser weight.

ShopRite: Get a free turkey (frozen turkey, turkey breast or Tofurky) if you spend $300 by Nov. 22. Present your Price Plus card to the cashier each time you shop, so your spending can be tracked. You must pick up your turkey by Nov. 22.

Tom Thumb: Free Honeysuckle White or Signature Farms turkey (10 lbs. or more) when you spend $100 in a single purchase. Limit one per transaction.