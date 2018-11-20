HAMPTON ROADS, Va - If you follow her lead, Tech-Life Columnist, Jennifer Jolly will ensure that you’re grabbing the most fab gifts this holiday. To learn more visit thunknews.com/fab.
A “Fab Gift Guide” with Jennifer Jolly on Coast Live
-
An early look at a holiday hotlist of tech gifts on Coast Live
-
How to “Tech the Halls” with gift ideas on Coast Live
-
Getting a jump on the holidays with Jennifer Jolly on Coast Live
-
Hot tech shopping trends from CTA on Coast Live
-
Starting an early gift list with some great tech ideas on Coast Live
-
-
Tis the season! Guide to News 3’s holiday shows
-
“Holiday Gift Essentials” with Mario Armstrong on Coast Live
-
Gift ideas sure to be in demand on Coast Live
-
Holiday planning for gifts and great new flooring on Coast Live
-
Kansas City kid becomes internet sensation after playing guitar with the Foo Fighters
-
-
People Taking Action: Volunteer goes above and beyond as the smiling face that greets blood donors
-
Experimental treatment helps 2 out of 3 peanut allergy sufferers, study finds
-
Facial rejuvenation options and seasonal opportunities for a new look on Coast Live