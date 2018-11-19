Williamsburg Premium Outlets kick off Thanksgiving hours and some could get a free gift

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Thursday, the Williamsburg Premium Outlets kick off it’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday opening hours to accommodate the needs of busy holiday shoppers.

Along with the extended hours there will be savings of up to 65 percent on premier brand!

The first 500 shoppers who visit the Management Office on Thanksgiving Day, starting at 6 p.m., will receive a holiday gift bag!

Each bag will come with discounts and festive treats from the Outlets’ retailers while select bags include Golden ticket vouchers for specialty items from vineyard vines, Kate Spade New York, or a $25 gift card to Adidas.

Listed below are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours!

Williamsburg Premium Outlets hours:

Thursday, November 22: 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Friday, November 23: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 24: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 25: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information about Williamsburg Premium Outlets, including holiday hours and events, click here.