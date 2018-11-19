Take the pressure out of hosting Thanksgiving dinner

NORFOLK Va,- Thanksgiving is just a few days away and if you are hosting dinner for family and friends you may be feeling the pressure.
Jollity and Co. owner Kristin Lindsey shares a five way to keep the day as stress free as possible-
- Plan ahead: write down everything, down to the last details. Plan out what desserts you plan to serve. Write out a timeline for the day. Make a list of supplies you will need and everything that you have
- Everyone has a job: Give everyone a job. That way you won’t have too much help in one place. It will also take some of the pressure off you, giving you the opportunity to get done what you need to.
- Have a seating arraignment: This will make your guests feel special. It will also eliminating any fighting if there are two people in the family who don’t get along. Having a seating arraignment will also help you stay organized, especially if someone has a food allergy
- Keep the snacks/appetizers out of the kitchen: keep your work space clutter free by leaving snack foods outside of the kitchen. It will also limit the amount of times someone comes in to ask when dinner will be ready
- Don’t forget to relax and have a good time!