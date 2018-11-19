‘Skins scoop: Trauma surgeons ‘successfully’ repair Alex Smith’s compound leg fracture

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – According to head coach Jay Gruden, Redskins quarterback Alex Smith underwent successful surgery on the broken leg he suffered Sunday vs. Houston. However, his recovery is just beginning.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Smith suffered a compound fracture of his right leg – meaning the bone broke through his skin. Monday, Gruden estimated Smith, 34 years-old, is facing a recovery of six to eight months.

Colt McCoy takes over as starting QB for the first-place Redskins. The team signed veteran QB Mark Sanchez to serve as McCoy’s backup – beginning with Thursday’s game at Dallas, a contest in which first place in the NFC East division will be on the line.