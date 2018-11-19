‘Skins scoop: Redskins reportedly sign QB Mark Sanchez as Colt McCoy’s backup

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Now that the backup plan is the starter, the Redskins need a new backup plan at quarterback.

According to multiple reports, Washington will sign veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez to serve as the team’s backup quarterback to Colt McCoy. McCoy is now the starting QB after Alex Smith was lost for the season with a broken leg Sunday.

Sanchez, a seven-year veteran of the NFL, has not taken a regular season snap since week 17 of the 2016 season.

The 2009 first round draft pick (fifth overall) has spent time with the Jets, Eagles and Cowboys. The former USC signal caller has also spent time with the Broncos and Bears, although he didn’t suit-up for a regular season game. He’ll make his debut as Redskins’ backup QB Thursday at AT&T Stadium in North Texas.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanchez was the choice due to his numerous connections with the Redskins coaching staff.

“We have to get someone in here to sign him,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said yesterday after his team’s loss to Houston. “It’s probably going to be less workout related, maybe more, I don’t know, we’ll see. Familiarity with either Coach [Matt] Cavanaugh or Coach [Kevin] O’Connell, maybe. We’ll see. We’ll take a look at the names, all talk about them and go from there.”

