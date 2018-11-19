Self-defense tactics on Coast Live

Posted 3:24 pm, November 19, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Self-defense expert David Wright offers tips on essential elements of self-defense, including ways to improve your reflexes and reaction time, the importance of being aware of your surroundings, and how to strike and subdue an attacker before it's too late.  For more information please visit wrightsgym.com.