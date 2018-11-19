HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Self-defense expert David Wright offers tips on essential elements of self-defense, including ways to improve your reflexes and reaction time, the importance of being aware of your surroundings, and how to strike and subdue an attacker before it's too late. For more information please visit wrightsgym.com.
Self-defense tactics on Coast Live
-
Two aviation mishaps involving Navy’s forward-deployed carrier in less than a month
-
Active Threat Citizens Defense workshop to be held by Virginia Beach Police Department
-
How a Virginia-based, Nazi-sympathizing cop went to jail for aiding ISIS
-
An expert offers advice for choosing the right fabric on Coast Live
-
Government watchdog calls on military branches to standardize aviation crash investigation data
-
-
From Hickory High to the Mets: David Wright bids New York farewell
-
Music News with DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live
-
Virginia Beach Samaritan House talks life after a sexual assault victim comes forward
-
Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns to Portsmouth after 12-week patrol
-
Fraud watch warnings and tips for protecting yourself on Coast Live
-
-
Tips to stay safe on the road over Halloween weekend
-
Dessert recipes and coffee pairings that will wow your guests on Coast Live
-
Seasonal style ideas including deals on new flooring on Coast Live