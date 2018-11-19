Police: Reports of multiple people shot, including officer in critical condition, near Chicago’s Mercy Hospital

CHICAGO — Chicago Police are responding to the area near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center on the city’s South Side for reports of shots fired, according to WGN.

Chicago Police sent a tweet just before 3:30 p.m. Monday saying that a “heavy police response” was headed to the scene after they received reports of multiple victims.

Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VtDIr5b2Ok — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Police Activity: Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital. Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming pic.twitter.com/yHe19SN8SY — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

According to CNN, a Chicago Police officer has been shot in the incident, the department said Monday.

The officer is in critical condition but receiving “excellent care,” chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

Additionally, at least one offender has been shot and there are reports of multiple victims from the incident, Guglielmi said.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story.

CNN contributed to this report.