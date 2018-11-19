Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Poquoson; health officials searching for possible bite victim

POQUOSON, Va. – A raccoon spotted in the 300 block of Little Florida Road in Poquoson has tested positive for rabies, and officials with the Peninsula Health District are looking for someone who may have been bitten.

Health officials are trying to find a man who was driving a blue truck in the area round 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14. Witnesses say the man may have been bitten while trying to get the raccoon out of the road. The man then got back in the truck and left the scene.

The health district’s local office of Environmental Health Services will be notifying immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

Anyone who has information about who the man may be or knowledge of any other potential exposure to this animal – whether bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth – is asked to call any of the below contacts:

Gary Hagy, Environmental Health Manager, Peninsula Health District – (757) 645-7110

Lois Gary, Public Information Contact, Peninsula Health District – (757) 594-7305

Peninsula Health District – Newport News Environmental Health Office – (757) 594-7340

After hours: Animal Control, Newport News/Poquoson Animal Control – (757) 595-7387

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable disease that is carried by mammals and has been present in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s. The district is reminding citizens to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

