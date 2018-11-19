Old Dominion University begins demolition of Foreman Field

NORFOLK, Va. – November 19th: The day the clam shell fell.

Demolition has begun on Foreman Field on the campus of Old Dominion University. The school is rebuilding and expanding its football facility to enhance seating and add modern amenities – a $65 million project. Construction will end before the home opener of the 2019 football season.

Monday, S.B. Ballard Construction Company removed nearly one half of the east side of the stands.

You can follow the progress at NewODUstadium.com.

