Norfolk man found with more child porn while on probation for same offense gets maximum sentence

NORFOLK, Va. – A man who was on probation for child pornography possession was found with more of it.

33-year-old James Kenneth Kihn was sentenced Monday on a Violation of Probation charge.

A judge sentenced Kihn to serve 27 years in prison, which was the maximum sentence he could have imposed.

Kihn pleaded guilty to violating his probation. On August 3, 2011, Kihn was sentenced to 33 years in prison with 27 years suspended, leaving six years to serve.

He was sentenced for a total of 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Effective May 29, 2015 when he was his released from prison, Kihn was to be on indefinite supervised probation and good behavior for 27 years.

In January and February 2018, Norfolk probation officers had contact with Kihn and visited his home. Kihn admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine, and was found to be in possession of dozens of images of child pornography, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

These were violations of the terms of his good behavior provisions; therefore a probation violation was initiated by the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Kihn admitted to downloading the images to his cell phone.

Because Kihn had 27 years of his previous 33-year sentence suspended, 27 years was the maximum sentence Judge Frucci could impose Monday for the Violation of Probation.