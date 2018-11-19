× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers today, mainly southeast

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

Showers and a warmer start to the work week… Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning, especially on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Rain showers will move in this morning from SW to NE. Most of the rain today will be in NE NC and the Southside. Expect showers this morning through midday, moving out early this afternoon. Highs will warm to near 60 today, near normal for this time of year.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with more clouds in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible but overall rain chances will be low. Highs will return to near 60.

More sunshine moves in for the second half of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures fall. Highs will cool into the low 50s on Wednesday and upper 40s on Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (50%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Highs near 60. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 19th

2003 Heavy Rain: 1.93″ Salisbury, 1.52″ Richmond

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.