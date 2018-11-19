Man shot after argument in Hampton Kroger parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening and need the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Around 4:15 p.m., police got a call about shots fired in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive.

A gunshot victim walked into Sentara Care-Plex hospital.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Coliseum Drive where a 24-year-old male victim said he was in the parking lot of the Kroger grocery store in the 2100 block of Coliseum Drive with a group when a verbal argument ensued.

One of the individuals that the victim was arguing with pulled out a firearm and discharged a single round towards the victim, police said.

As a result of the gunfire, the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken by friends to the hospital.

Police said there were no other reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the gunfire.

Police are still investigating and do not have suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that can help police all the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.