Man arrested for bringing gun on Camden High School campus

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for bringing a gun onto the property of a local high school this month.

On November 1, a faculty member noticed a gun in a shoulder holster belonging to 47-year-old Robert Reid, who was dropping something off at Camden High School. The faculty member then notified the School Resource Officer.

After leaving campus, Reid drove across the street to a convenience store. An officer approached Reid, who then became uncooperative and refused to answer his questions.

The officer determined Reid did not have a concealed weapon permit.

Reid was arrested and charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Property and Resisting Arrest.

