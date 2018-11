Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We get a lesson in how to pair wines for your holiday dinners and learn how to cure a pork belly to make Honey Mesquite Pork Belly Appetizers like the ones at The Butcher's Son. A classic American chophouse, The Butcher’s Son has two locations - Great Bridge in Chesapeake and Hilltop East in Virginia Beach.

