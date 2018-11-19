Inmates taken to hospital after vehicle crash while being transported from Virginia to N.C.

GATES, Co., N.C. – A van with 10 inmates travelling from Carsville, Virginia to Vanceboro, North Carolina crashed on Highway 13 near Route 158 Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. and a total of 12 people were passengers on the vehicle. There were two correctional officers and 10 inmates, eight male and two female, a North Carolina trooper said.

The van that crashed is owned by a private company that transports inmates all over the state of North Carolina called US Corrections, LLC.

The trooper said the cause of the crash was because the driver fell asleep at the wheel, lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway.

When the correctional officer who was driving woke up and realized she dozed off she tried to over-correct, the trooper said.

The van then went on the opposite side of the roadway and overturned. All 12 passengers were taken to a local hospital.

The trooper said most inmates had minor injuries and at least one had serious injuries. Three inmates were restrained when the crash happened.

The driver was charged with careless and reckless driving, according to the trooper.