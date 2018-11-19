In battle between gold medalist coaches, ODU women’s hoops out-dueled by UVA 73-67

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - The Old Dominion women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday, falling to Virginia, 73-67, at the Ted Constant Center.

Virginia (1-2) used a pair of runs, a 10-0 run in the third quarter and an 8-0 run in the fourth, to pull away in what was a one-possession game for a majority of the contest.

Old Dominion (3-1) was led by Victoria Morris, who led all scorers with 17 points. Also finishing in double figures for ODU were Ajah Wayne, who had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Aziah Hudsonwith 11 points.

Amari Young added eight points and 11 rebounds, while Taylor Edwards dished out a career-high nine assists.

"We need to outrebound people and today we didn't do that," Lady Monarchs head coach Nikki McCray said. "We put them on the line entirely too much and I thought that was the difference in the game. But, I like our pace and I like how aggressive we are."

UVA held a 47-35 advantage on the glass and converted 24 of their 28 free throw attempts. The Monarchs were 12-of-21 from the line.

The game also featured a unique coaching matchup between Nikki McCray-Penson and UVA's Tina Thompson. McCray and Thompson were both WNBA All-Stars and Olympic gold medalists. The two were teammates on the 1998 World Cup Gold Medal team.

Up next, ODU heads to Charleston, South Carolina, for the Charleston Southern Thanksgiving Invitational. The Monarchs first play Jacksonville on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.