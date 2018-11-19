Gloucester County man arrested for sexual battery, indecent liberties against child

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A Gloucester County man was arrested Monday for sex crimes against a child.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested 44-year-old William Engquist of Gloucester for Aggravated Sexual Battery and Indecent Liberties by a Custodian for past offenses against a child who was left in his care.

The criminal investigation of other related offenses is ongoing.

Engquist is currently being held at the sheriff’s office without bond.

