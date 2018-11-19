× First Warning Traffic – Holiday travel and overnight road work for Thanksgiving week

BRIDGE OPENINGS MONDAY

Gilmerton Bridge 6:45, 7:00 and 7:30 AM

ROAD CLOSURES AND DELAYS

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements I-264 east ramp (exit 15A) to Newtown Road will be closed for up to 15 minutes on November 18-21 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Newtown Road south is closed under I-264 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. November 19-20. Signed detours are in place.

Full weekend closure of Newtown Road south at the I-264 overpass 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, November 16-19.

The left turn onto Center Drive from Newtown Road north closed until mid-November for utility relocation work at Newtown Road. Motorists will also be restricted from turning left out of Center Drive onto Newtown Road north. Signed detours will be in place for both movements.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel Single-lane closure north November 19-20, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. –

DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL LANE CLOSURES Friday, November 16 to Friday, November 23

US 58 East: Alternating lane closures on US 58 East from High St. to Hampton Blvd. on Monday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West: Alternating lane closures on US 58 West from Hampton Blvd. to High St. on Monday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Alternating lane closures on I-264 East from Frederick Blvd. to the Berkley Bridge on Monday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures on I-264 West from the Berkley Bridge to Frederick Blvd. on Monday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

VDOT WILL LIFT LANE CLOSURES DURING THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Wednesday, Nov. 21, until noon Monday, Nov. 26. While lane closures will be lifted in most areas, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website TRAVEL-TRENDS MAP HELPS PREDICT PEAK CONGESTION VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during previous Thanksgiving holiday. While it can’t precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help you plan travel around those times when roads have historically been busiest. Based on the traffic data, periods of heavy congestion was most likely to occur from mid-morning to evening on Tuesday as well as on Saturday.