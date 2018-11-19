× First Warning Forecast: A Chilly Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

A little bit of a gloomy start to the work week but things will start to improve. We have a 40% chance of scattered showers throughout the day with a mostly cloudy sky. We are not expecting any storms just light to moderate rainfall. Temperatures will be right where we should be for this time of year with highs reaching the lower 60s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with more clouds in the morning plus some patchy, dense fog. There will be more sunshine in the afternoon. We will have a 0% chance of rain by the afternoon and we will be a bit on the breezy side with wind from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

More sunshine moves in for the second half of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures fall. Highs will cool into the low 50s on Wednesday and upper 40s on Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (50%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Highs near 60. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 19th

2003 Heavy Rain: 1.93″ Salisbury, 1.52″ Richmond

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

