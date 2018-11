Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Claudine Ellis, CEO of Dream Girls and Founder of Dream DAP, Inc,. is a a Realtor with a purpose and a passion. She talks with us about Dream DAP, a program designed to help single parents who need assistance with down payments to buy a home. To learn more visit Facebook.com/DreamDAP.

Presented by Dream Girls of Real Estate

(757) 809-2525

DreamGirlsRealEstate.com