× Experts to reveal findings of Southside Connector pipeline project

NORFOLK, Va. – Independent consultants will present their findings about the Southside Connector pipeline project to city council members on Tuesday.

The city manager directed the consultants to go and review the project amid concerns, according to a city spokesperson.

The nine-mile pipeline is being built in Chesapeake and Norfolk and currently is 78 percent completed, but there has been push back by some who say the pipeline isn’t safe.

In September, Colonna’s Shipyard’s CEO said the pipeline is high pressure and that “presents a lot of hazards” for an urban area.

In response, Virginia Natural Gas, who is building the pipeline, sent a letter to residents defending the project. “The Southside Connector is neither unusual or unsafe,” Jim Kibler, the president, wrote in the letter. “In fact, we currently maintain the exact same pipe in Norfolk and elsewhere in Hampton Roads, with no issues whatsoever.”

Kibler says the pipeline is necessary to keep up with demand especially during the winter. He says in some cases there have been interruptions in service at places like military installations on very cold weather days.