Annual Navy report shows $13.4 billion impact on Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy has released its annual report showing its direct economic impact on the region and the figure has grown.

The report released by Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic showed a direct economic impact of $13.4 billion on Hampton Roads during fiscal year 2017. That covers the range of October 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017.

The impact was an increase of nearly $600 million over the previous fiscal year.

Annual payroll, including military, civilian, and contractors, was up to $11.4 billion from $10.6 billion the previous year.

You can read the entire economic impact report here.