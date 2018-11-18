William & Mary comes up short in Jimmye Laycock’s final game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Tribe Athletics) - One of the most remarkable head coaching careers in the history of college football concluded at Zable Stadium Saturday afternoon, as William & Mary Head Coach Jimmye Laycock’s 39th season at the helm of his alma mater ended with a 10-6 setback against longtime rival Richmond.

A 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Shon Mitchell to wideout DeVonte Dedmon narrowed the margin to 10-6 with 0:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, but W&M (4-6, 3-4) missed the PAT and was unable to recover the ensuing onside kick.

After a scoreless first quarter, UR (4-7, 2-6) took a 7-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Joe Mancuso to Caleb Drake early in the second quarter. Linebacker Dale Matthews, Jr. keyed the 17-play, 80-yard scoring drive when he converted a fourth-and-4 near midfield on a fake punt.

Matthews, who also recorded an interception near the red zone to halt a W&M drive early in the fourth quarter, was selected as the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The Spiders, which claimed the Capital Cup for the second consecutive season, other score came on a 43-yard field goal by Griffin Trau with 0:36 remaining in the third quarter.