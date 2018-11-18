Virginians prepare for record-breaking Thanksgiving holiday travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Thanksgiving is just days away, and AAA says more than 1 million people in Virginia are expected to travel for the holiday.

That means there could be heavy traffic on the roads this week.

It's expected to be the highest Thanksgiving travel since 2005, with many people choosing to get away in their car.

AAA says the highest peak times of congestion on the roads is the day before Thanksgiving between 5-7 p.m.

People who aren't traveling told News 3's Aleah Hordges they hope to get off work early.

"It's just Thanksgiving, and people are going out of town. I'm off around 6, so it might be a little traffic just coming home, but I'm hoping not traffic," said Virginia Beach resident Patrice Poole.

And it's not just the roads that will see traffic. Air travel and alternate ways of transportation are expected to be busy.

AAA says drivers will pay the highest gas prices over the Thanksgiving holiday of $2.35 per gallon, but some people tell News 3 it can be a lot worse.

"For people who are traveling, that's definitely a good thing. It's definitely a time that you have to try and save," said Poole.