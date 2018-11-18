USNS Comfort pediatrics staff paints murals while in transit

The pediatrics staff of the USNS Comfort, en route from Peru to Colombia, painted murals on the walls to make their workspace more patient-friendly.

Pediatrics staff hope the murals will liven up the workspace for their younger patients, who they will be treating during a stop in Turbo, Colombia.

The Comfort, which originally deployed from Hampton Roads in October, has been traveling through Central and South America to help relieve pressure on medical systems in nations like Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Honduras.

Its crew includes more than 200 U.S. and partner nation military doctors, nurses and technicians, as well as 60 medical and dental volunteers from non-governmental organizations.