Two displaced after Isle of Wight apartment fire

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – A fire in the 23000 block of Villa Court in Carrollton has forced two people out of their apartment Sunday afternoon.

Crews with the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department and the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 p.m., arriving to find smoke and flames visible from the two-story apartment building.

The fire was put out within 10 minutes, and all units were cleared from the scene by 4:30 p.m.

Due to heavy damage to the apartment where the fire started, the two residents will be displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Another apartment nearby also suffered smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

