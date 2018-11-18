‘Skins scoop: EJ Manuel among quarterbacks Redskins plan to workout

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – With Redskins franchise quarterback Alex Smith needing surgery for a broken fibula and tibia, the team has just one quarterback on the roster currently in Colt McCoy.

The need for another arm is urgent, with the ‘Skins on a short week, facing the Cowboys on Thursday. EJ Manuel will be among the quarterbacks trying out on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Manuel, a Bayside High grad out of Virginia Beach, last played with the Oakland Raiders in 2017. He re-signed with the team earlier in March, but was waived in September.

The Redskins will also reportedly try out veterans TJ Yates and Mark Sanchez.

Yates last played for the Houston Texans in 2017, while Mark Sanchez hasn’t played in a game since 2016.