Seven From Sunday | NFL Week 11

NEW YORK – A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 18, the 11th week of the 2018 season.
Baltimore rookie quarterback LAMAR JACKSON, who was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, made his first-career start on Sunday and is the fifth rookie quarterback selected in the first round of the 2018 Draft to start a game this season, joining Arizona’s JOSH ROSEN, Buffalo’s JOSH ALLEN, Cleveland’sBAKER MAYFIELD and the New York Jets’ SAM DARNOLD.
This is the first season in NFL history in which five rookie quarterbacks selected in the first round of the same NFL Draft have started at least one game.
New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES completed 22 of 30 passes (73.3 percent) for 363 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 153.2 passer rating in the Saints’ 48-7 victory over Philadelphia.
Brees has 23 career games with at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, including two this season, surpassing New England’s TOM BRADY (22) for the most such games by a quarterback in NFL history.
The HOUSTON TEXANS, led by rookie safety JUSTIN REID’s 101-yard interception-return touchdown in the second quarter, defeated Washington, 23-21, at FedExField.
The Texans are the first team since 1970 to win seven consecutive games immediately following an 0-3 start to a season.
Reid’s 101-yard interception-return touchdown is tied for the second-longest interception-return touchdown by a rookie in NFL history, trailing only PETE BARNUM’s 103-yard return for the Columbus Tigers in the team’s victory over the Canton Bulldogs on September 26, 1926.
Reid is the third player in franchise history with a 100+ yard touchdown, joining ANDRE DAVIS (104-yard kickoff-return touchdown vs. Jacksonville on December 30, 2007) and MARCUS COLEMAN (102-yard interception- return touchdown at Kansas City on September 26, 2004).
New York Giants quarterback ELI MANNING completed 17 of 18 passes (94.4 percent) for 231 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 155.8 passer rating and rookie running back SAQUON BARKLEY had 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the team’s 38-35 victory over Tampa Bay.
Manning’s 94.4 completion percentage ties Pro Football Hall of Famer FRAN TARKENTON (94.4 percent on November 13, 1977) and CRAIG MORTON (94.4 percent on September 27, 1981) for the third-highest in a single game in NFL history(minimum 15 attempts). Only ALEX SMITH (94.7 percent on October 29, 2012) and RYAN TANNEHILL (94.7 percent on October 25, 2015) have recorded higher completion percentages in a single game (minimum 15 attempts).
Barkley has 1,268 scrimmage yards (728 rushing, 540 receiving) and 10 touchdowns (seven rushing, three receiving) in his first 10 career games. Barkley is the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 1,200 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in their first 10 games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers ERIC DICKERSON and MARSHALL FAULK and EZEKIEL ELLIOTT, ADRIAN PETERSON and BILLY SIMS.
Indianapolis quarterback ANDREW LUCK completed 23 of 29 passes (79.3 percent) for 297 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 143.8 passer rating in the Colts’ 38-10 victory over Tennessee.
Luck has thrown at least three touchdown passes in seven consecutive games, the third-longest streak in a single season in NFL history. Only TOM BRADY (10 consecutive games in 2007) and PEYTON MANNING (eight consecutive games in 2004) have longer such streaks in a single season. Both Brady and Manning were named Associated Press Most Valuable Players in those seasons.
Luck has 161 touchdown passes in 80 career games and joined Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (182 touchdown passes) and AARON RODGERS (160) as the only players in league history with at least 160 touchdown passes in their first 80 career games.
Baltimore rookie quarterback LAMAR JACKSON recorded 267 total yards (150 passing, 117 rushing) in his first-career start and rookie running back GUS EDWARDSrushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens’ 24-21 victory over Cincinnati.
Jackson and Edwards, who each recorded their first-career games with 100+ rushing yards, are the first pair of rookie quarterback and rookie running back teammates to rush for at least 100 yards each in a single game in NFL history.
On the team’s opening drive, Baltimore rushed 11 times without attempting a pass, punctuated by a seven-yard touchdown run by running back ALEX COLLINS. The Ravens became the third team since 1999 to score a touchdown on an opening drive that featured at least 10 rushing plays without a pass attempt, joining the ST. LOUIS RAMS (December 27, 2004 vs. Philadelphia) and the OAKLAND RAIDERS(November 9, 2003 vs. New York Jets).
Other notable performances from Sunday include:
Washington running back ADRIAN PETERSON rushed for two touchdowns in the Redskins’ loss to Houston.
Peterson has 105 career rushing touchdowns and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer JOHN RIGGINS (104) for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history. The five players with more career rushing touchdowns are all enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: EMMITT SMITH (164), LA DAINIAN TOMLINSON (145), MARCUS ALLEN (123), WALTER PAYTON (110) and JIM BROWN (106).
Peterson has 26 career games with two or more rushing touchdowns, the fourth-most such games in league annals, trailing only Tomlinson (38), Smith (36) and Brown (27).
Dallas running back EZEKIEL ELLIOTT had 201 scrimmage yards (122 rushing, 79 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in the Cowboys’ 22-19 victory at Atlanta.
Elliott, who has 4,540 scrimmage yards and 32 touchdowns in 35 career games, joined Pro Football Hall of Famer ERIC DICKERSON (4,731 scrimmage yards, 38 touchdowns) and EDGERRIN JAMES (4,842 scrimmage yards, 38 touchdowns) as the only players in NFL history with at least 4,500 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns in their first 35 career games in NFL history.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback PHILIP RIVERS passed for 401 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 91.3 passer rating in the Chargers’ loss against Denver.
Rivers has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of the Chargers’ first 10 games of the season and is the sixth quarterback in league history with two or more touchdown passes in each of his team’s first 10 games to start a season, joining AARON RODGERS (13 consecutive games in 2011), PEYTON MANNING (13 in 2004), Pro Football Hall of Famer JOHNNY UNITAS (12 in 1959), TOM BRADY (10 in 2007) and Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO(10 in 1984). Four of the previous five quarterbacks to accomplish the feat – Brady, Manning, Marino and Rodgers – were named Associated Press Most Valuable Player in those seasons.
