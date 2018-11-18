Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving feast feeds hundreds of hungry Norfolk citizens

NORFOLK, Va. – The Salvation Army is getting into the giving spirit a few days early.

On Sunday afternoon, the nonprofit’s Hampton Roads Area Command provided free, warm meals to more than 500 people. The seated meal took place at The Kroc Center at 1401 Ballentine Boulevard from 1-3:30 p.m. and gave both individuals and families a chance to enjoy free food and relish in fellowship.

Related: Give back this holiday season and donate at Salvation Army Red Kettle locations

The event wasn’t the only event the Salvation Army had planned for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Wednesday, November 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., volunteers will be delivering meals throughout the community. The organization says last year, more than 500 meals were delivered to various senior citizen and mid-rise buildings across Hampton Roads.

On Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Hope Center, the Salvation Army’s emergency shelter for men, will provide warm Thanksgiving meals to anyone (including men, women and families) who is in need of food and fellowship. In 2017, approximately 80 meals were served to the homeless and those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

Related: Salvation Army in desperate need of Red Kettle bell ringers in Hampton Roads