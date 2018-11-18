Old Dominion thumps VMI 77-14 in final game at Foreman Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - In the final game at Foreman Field, Old Dominion dominated VMI, 77-14, setting a new program record for points, on Saturday afternoon at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Old Dominion (4-7) led 49-0 at the half and outgained VMI (1-10) in total yards, 509-288. The Monarchs also tied a program record with seven rushing touchdowns, including three from Matt Geiger and two from both Jeremy Cox, the Oyster Bowl MVP, and Kesean Strong.

Justin Noye had a 37-yard interception return touchdown and Isaiah Harper had a 74-yard punt return TD.

The 77 points also tied a Conference USA record and is tied for the second-highest total by an FBS team this season.

Renovation on S.B. Ballard Stadium will begin immediately with the new stadium opening for the 2019 season.