ACCOMACK Co., Va. – No injuries were reported after a grease fire ignited at Perdue Farms, located in the 22000 block of Lankford Highway.

According to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Department, the fire occurred Friday at 2 p.m. A contractor for Valley Proteins was welding near a bulk store tank that contained grease, and a fire ignited.

It took approximately one hour to get the fire under control and the scene cleared.

The fire did not cause major damage to the facility, according to crews.