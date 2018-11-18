× First Warning Forecast: Showers possible Monday morning, mainly in North Carolina

Increasing clouds overnight, especially along the coast. Watch out for patchy fog. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s. Not quite as chilly as previous nights.

A disturbance will lift over the region bringing some light showers early Monday morning. The best chance for the wet weather will be in North Carolina. Could see a couple spotty showers along the Southside. This disturbance will clear out by the late morning and afternoon. We will still be dealing with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s with winds out of the southwest.

A cold front will approach from the west late Monday into Tuesday. There isn’t a whole lot of moisture associated with this, so rain chances will remain around 20 percent. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

High pressure will build in Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Looking like a fantastic travel day.

Thanksgiving is still looking dry. It will however, be breezy and chilly. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. This will make temperatures feel even colder. A cold night on tap if you’re heading out for the Black Friday deals. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to 30s. BRR! Make sure you bundle up!

Black Friday is looking mostly dry and cold with highs in the upper 40s. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower.

Our next chance to see rain will be on Saturday as another storm system moves in. It will be much milder with highs in the low 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

