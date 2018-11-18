Crash in Windsor injures 4, leaves 1 man dead

WINDSOR, N.C. – A Friday-morning crash in Windsor left one man dead and four people injured.

The crash occurred 5 miles west of Windsor along Highway 308 at approximately 11:17 a.m. A 2003 Acura sedan failed to yield at a stop sign near the intersection of Powell Road and Stokes Road. As a result, it was struck by a 2010 Ford pickup truck.

The Acura was struck on the driver’s side and took heavy damage. Two of its occupants, the driver and the front-seat passenger, were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, and one more passenger was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The fourth occupant, 35-year-old Robert Bazemore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford took moderate damage, and its driver, the only occupant, suffered minor injuries.

Police said that they do not suspect alcohol, speed or drugs to be factors in this crash.