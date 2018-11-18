Coast Guard searching for 83-year-old missing boater in Edenton Bay

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 83-year-old man who failed to return home after fishing in Edenton Bay Saturday.

According to a release by the Coast Guard, the man’s wife told authorities at 6:30 p.m. Saturday that he had gone fishing aboard a 21-foot pontoon boat.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina dispatched a 29-foot search and rescue boat crew as well as an HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to assist in the search. The man’s boat and fishing gear were located shortly after the search began.

The Coast Guard said that Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City boat crews remained on scene searching throughout the night. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City helicopter crews resumed their aerial search and rescue patterns Sunday morning.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Chowan County Emergency Services are also assisting in the search.