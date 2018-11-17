Virginia Tech’s home woes continue in 38-14 loss to Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Miami scored 28 unanswered points midway through the game, and the 'Canes went on to a 38-14 victory over Virginia Tech in an ACC game played Saturday at Lane Stadium.

With the loss, the Hokies fell to 4-6 overall, 3-4 in ACC play. Miami became bowl eligible with its sixth win, moving to 6-5, 3-4 in the ACC.

The Hokies took a 14-10 lead in the second quarter when receiver Tre Turner scored on a 20-yard jet sweep with 10:06 remaining in the first half.

But the wheels fell off after that, as Miami scored on a 1-yard run by quarterback N'Kosi Perry with 33 seconds left in the half to retake the lead, 17-14.

That touchdown marked the first of four unanswered scores for the 'Canes. Miami scored three touchdowns in the third quarter, including two on their final two possessions of the period. Jeff Thomas returned a punt 51 yards for a touchdown, and Cam'Ron Davis scored on a 16-yard pass from Perry.

The Hokies' only other score in the game came on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Willis to tight end Dalton Keene on Tech's first possession of the game. Willis completed just 18 of 36 passes for 216 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions, to lead a Tech offense that amassed 335 yards.

Perry threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns for Miami, which finished with 339 yards.